With over 1.3 billion population to feed, China has surpassed the US to become the world's largest food and beverage market since 2011. As China's food and beverage industry continues to boom, some concerns have also been raised.

China's Food and Beverage Market Continues to Grow

As the world's largest food and beverage market, China's real growth of food-manufacturing value-added moderated in 2015 to 8.5% year on year, and remained steady in 2016, with value-added rising by 8.6% in the first ten months of the year. While China's beverage manufacturing increased by 9.5% year-on-year as of October 2016.

The future of China's food and beverage market is expected to keep growing, while it remains the world's largest consumer. The industry is driven by factors such as the rapid rise of the middle class population and average household incomes, improvements in infrastructure for food and beverage distribution, and the increasing sales of E-commerce for food and beverage.

China's Meat Consumption Continues to Rise, While Government Tries to Cut It Down

China is one of the largest meat consumers in the world. China currently consumes nearly 30% of the world's meat, including half of the world's pork. In 2016, meat consumption per capita in China totalled over 50kg, compared to only 13 kg/capita three decades ago. However, Chinese government has introduced new initiatives to cut its citizens' meat consumption by half with aims of tackling greenhouse gas and population health issues.

According to the environmental organization WildAid, China's high meat consumption would add an extra 233 million tonnes of greenhouse gases every year, and put increased strain on the country's water supply, as well as degrade country's arable land and increase the country's health issues with obesity and diabetes.

