Washington D.C--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2017) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Robert Evans III has been named Deputy Director in the agency's Division of Corporation Finance. He will join Deputy Director Shelley Parratt as a senior advisor to the division's director, William H. Hinman.

Most recently, Mr. Evans worked at Shearman & Sterling LLP as a partner in the firm's capital markets practice. Mr. Evans has experience advising on public and private offerings, securities law compliance, and corporate governance.

"For over 20 years, Rob has been a leading voice on a wide range of issues relating to how investors and companies interact in the public and private markets, and we are excited to have him join the team here at the SEC," said SEC Chairman Jay Clayton. "The Division of Corporation Finance will benefit greatly from Rob's extensive experience and his commitment to advancing the SEC's mission."

Mr. Evans added, "I am honored to serve at the SEC, having long admired the work of my former colleague and friend, Linda Quinn, a former Director of the Division of Corporation Finance who served at the SEC from 1980 to 1996. Linda was a great example of what it means to give back - serving our country by regulating financial markets and modernizing the securities laws. Having spent my entire professional career as a corporate and securities lawyer, I can confidently say that the staff at the SEC is among the most dedicated and respected, and it is a pleasure to join their ranks."

Mr. Evans has been a frequent speaker and writer on securities law, compliance, and legal ethics. In addition to his extensive transactional practice, he was a member of the TriBar Opinion Committee, the Working Group on Legal Opinions, the American Law Institute, and Co-Chair of Shearman & Sterling's Opinion Committee.

"Rob has many years of experience helping U.S. and international companies and financial institutions comply with the U.S. securities laws," said Mr. Hinman. "He is a thoughtful disclosure lawyer with skills critical to the SEC's mission to protect investors, maintain fair, orderly, and efficient markets, and facilitate capital formation."

Mr. Evans received his bachelor's degree from Harvard College and law degree from Boston University School of Law, both cum laude.