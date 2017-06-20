ORPALIS is pleased to announce the release of the new major version of its bestseller GdPicture.NET Document Imaging and Image Processing SDK. The new version includes an overall performance improvement of the core engine and many new features.

Muret, France--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2017) - GdPicture.NET is a document imaging and image processing SDK to develop WinForms, WPF and Web applications.



New features and improvements in GdPicture.NET v14



- New document viewer engine



Renders large bitmaps very quickly and displays multipage documents in a multiple page view mode (WinForms).



- New document converter class



Quickly converts more than 100 formats to PDF and TIFF, by handling every aspect of the conversion.



- OCR



The engine has been optimized to reduce memory usage, improve stability and increase accuracy, especially with low-resolution bitmap and very large bitmap.



Searchable PDF (PDF-OCR) creation has been improved, and the files produced are smaller.



The PDF page recognition method has been improved to avoid wasting time on existing visible text.



- Long term archiving (PDF/A)



GdPicture.NET 14.0 is able to generate all PDF/A versions.



- Additional PDF features



Most important parts of the PDF core have been enhanced to improve parsing, writing, rendering, memory usage, and speed.

GdPicture.NET is now up to 5 times faster reading a complex PDF and dramatically faster writing PDF text. Produced files are smaller and the compatibility with several viewers has been improved.



There is a new font generation engine supporting subsetting of True Type fonts when writing PDF with Unicode content. The new text extraction algorithm builds text closer to the natural reading order.



Other new PDF features and enhancements include: support for transfer functions to the PDF rasterizer, new CCITT filter decoder, support for adding JPEG image to PDF without decoding / re-encoding the image, PDF packing improvement for documents with links, enhancement of page normalization support, and better processing speed (and memory usage) of big documents.



- Office Open XML Word-Processing Document



Improvements of the rendering engine and support for tables content and pictures.



- Barcoding



1D barcode reading engine: 10% more barcodes recognized, 44% more patch codes recognized, 14% faster. Improvement of 1D barcode writer encoding.



Data matrix barcode reading engine: 15% more barcodes recognized.



PDF 417 reading engine: 14% more barcodes recognized, 40% faster.



QR code reading engine: 18% faster.



- Image Processing



Improvement of the page auto-deskew and blank page detection engines.



- Annotations



GdPicture.NET-based applications can store comments to offer collaborative document review features.



Wang annotation support tool now available.



- Image Codecs improvements



GdPicture.NET image compression speed has been improved: up to 25% faster decoding JPEG2000, about 10-15% faster-compressing JPEG images on 64-bit systems, 30% up to 50% faster-compressing PNG images with predictors.

Faster loading of RAW images and support available for 80 new cameras.

Support for reading and writing alpha channel within BMP files.



- TWAIN



Support for compressed bitmap using memory transfer mode is available, and there is a global improvement of TWAIN memory transfer speed.



- DocuVieware 3.0



The HTML5 extension of GdPicture.NET, DocuVieware, now benefits from the latest improvements of version 14 at several levels, to improve performance, memory footprint, and therefore, user experience.



The full changelog is available on the GdPicture website.



Since its first release, thousands of developers worldwide trust GdPicture.NET for their solutions. Customers include Fortune 500 companies and businesses from all industries.



Government agencies, small and medium businesses as well as non-profit organizations can benefit from the 3 000 functionalities available in the toolkit for their digitization processes.



About ORPALIS



ORPALIS is specialized in automating large-scale document-based processes, providing document imaging and document-management toolkits as well as software tools for the general public.



ORPALIS is the creator, developer, and owner of the comprehensive document imaging toolkit series released under the brand "GdPicture," now a worldwide known and respected leader in the imaging technologies industry.



More than 13,000 developers based in over 70 countries have included GdPicture components in their applications.



In 2011 ORPALIS releases PaperScan, marking the beginning of a new line of products meant for end-users.



PDF Reducer is launched in 2013.



In 2015 a most powerful universal HTML5 viewer and document management kit called DocuVieware is made available to the public.



The same year, a software tool for converting scanned documents to the searchable PDF/OCR format, the ORPALIS PDF OCR, is launched.



In 2016 DocuVieware Lite Free HTML5 Document Viewer is released.



www.orpalis.com / www.gdpicture.com / www.docuvieware.com



Contact

http://www.gdpicture.com/contact/



Contact:

Elodie Tellier

ORPALIS

+33 561 439 813