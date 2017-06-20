Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2017) - Indigo Exploration Inc. (TSXV: IXI) (FSE: INE) is pleased to announce that it has reacquired the full original Kodyel permit area via the granting of the new Hantoukoura permit from the Minister of Mines of Burkina Faso. The Hantoukoura permit, covering 238 square kilometres, is valid for three years and renewable for up to 6 additional years. The Kodyel permit was the Company's flagship permit located near the Niger border but the Company had been denied access to the full area of the permit due to a border dispute, which has now been resolved. The restricted access through the term of the Kodyel permit justified a new permit.

The new Hantoukoura permit (as was the former Kodyel permit) lies close to the Niger border approximately 300km east of Ouagadougou. Access is by paved and laterite roads. The Hantoukoura permit, covering an extension of the Fada N'Gourma greenstone belt, is traversed by a regional northeast-trending fault that stretches from Ghana to Niger. There are several artisanal workings within the permit including: the extensive Tangounga pit, Hantekoura (CFA) and Kodyel 1.

Previously, the Company announced its rock and soil sampling results which are posted on the Company's website. The sampling work demonstrates a greater than 15 kilometre stretch of favourable geology, multiple soil anomalies and artisanal workings between the Tangounga pit (undrilled at this time) and the Kodyel 1 site drilled by Semafo in 1997. The east end of the Company's soil grid ended 2.5 kilometres short of the Tangounga pit, but will be extended over the pit in its future work. On the grid, the most significant soil anomaly measured 5.5 kilometres long by 600 metres wide, with values generally greater than 50 ppb Au.

"With such a long hiatus from our last work there, we are ecstatic to regain access to the site with more certainty and with an adequate timeframe to unlock its potential. We will resume exploration once the summer rains abate", says Paul Cowley, President.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Paul Cowley"

President and CEO

For further information, please contact:

Paul Cowley: (604) 340-7711

Website: www.indigoexploration.com

Paul Cowley, P.Geo., President, CEO and Director of Indigo Exploration Inc., is the Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, who has read and approved the technical content of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.