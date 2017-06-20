Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2017) - LottoGopher Holdings Inc. (CSE: LOTO) (FSE: 2LG) ("LottoGopher" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Kevin Harrington, business executive, marketing tycoon, and world-renowned entrepreneur, has joined the board of directors. Kevin is well known as an original shark on the Emmy-winning TV show, Shark Tank, as well as the inventor of the "Infomercial" and pioneer of the As Seen On TV empire. Original co-founding board member of the Entrepreneurs' Organization, he was named one of the top 100 entrepreneurs in the world by Entrepreneur's Magazine. He has launched over twenty businesses that saw sales exceeding $100 million annually. Through his international business network, he's been involved in generating over $5 billion in sales worldwide for over 500 products.