TechnipFMC (NYSE Euronext: FTI) (ISIN:GB00BDSFG982) announced today that Maryann Mannen, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will address attendees on Wednesday, June 21, at 12:45 p.m. EDT at the following event:

Event: Wells Fargo West Coast Energy Conference June 20 21, 2017

Location: The Ritz-Carlton 600 Stockton Street San Francisco, CA 94108

The live webcast will be available at the time of the event and can be accessed at Investor Relations website. There will be no presentation materials associated with the address.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a global leader in subsea, onshore/offshore, and surface projects. With our proprietary technologies and production systems, integrated expertise, and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients' project economics.

We are uniquely positioned to deliver greater efficiency across project lifecycles from concept to project delivery and beyond. Through innovative technologies and improved efficiencies, our offering unlocks new possibilities for our clients in developing their oil and gas resources.

Each of our more than 40,000 employees is driven by a steady commitment to clients and a culture of purposeful innovation, challenging industry conventions, and rethinking how the best results are achieved.

To learn more about us and how we are enhancing the performance of the world's energy industry, go to TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.

