According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global head and neck cancer treatment market is expected to target a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Head and Neck Cancer Treatment Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The major factors driving the global head and neck cancer treatment market growth are growing cases of the lip and oral cavity cancer especially in the developing countries such as India, Pakistan, and China and rising funding for R&D in the oncology sector. Also, it has been seen that rising age can also be an additional risk leading to a high prevalence rate of head neck cancer.

Technavio's analysts categorize the global head and neck cancer treatment market into four major segments by cancer type. They are:

Oral cavity cancer

Laryngeal cancer

Pharyngeal cancer

Others

The top three segments based on cancer type for the global head and neck cancer treatment market are discussed below:

Oral cavity cancer

Oral cavity cancer appears as a sore in the mouth that does not go away. This cancer is commonly seen in the tongue, lips, floor of the mouth, cheeks, and hard palate. This form of cancer can be life-threatening, in case of delay in diagnosis and treatment of the disease.

According to Sapna Jha, a lead oncologyresearch analyst from Technavio, "Oral cavity cancer is the most common type of the head and neck cancer. The segment held over 47% share of the total head and neck cancer in 2016. Also, it is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period majorly due to high consumption of tobacco and alcohol and betel nut chewing across the globe

Laryngeal Cancer

Laryngeal cancer is a type of head and neck cancer that develops in the tissues of the larynx. The Tumor, Node, and Metastasis (TNM) staging is a common way of describing the stage of cancer. In laryngeal cancer, the tumor stage defines how far has the cancerous cells grown in the larynx and the surrounding tissues. Node stage defines the spread of cancer in the lymph nodes.

"South Asian countries such as India and Sri Lanka are expected to witness higher demand of the laryngeal drugs. On the other side, China is expected to see a rising prevalence rate of laryngeal cancer due to a high level of HPV infection," says Sapna.

Pharyngeal Cancer

Pharyngeal cancer occurs in the pharynx. Similar to other head and neck cancers, this risk of this cancer also rises with the alcohol and tobacco consumption. Chronic viral infections are also associated with the pharynx cancer development. For instance, EBV has been strongly associated with nasopharyngeal cancer.

Occupational exposures to cancer-causing agents such as formaldehyde, which is usually found in the textile and plastic cancer, have also been found to be a risk for pharyngeal cancer. Pharyngeal cancer is further divided into three types, based on the location of the pharynx, in which the tumor has formed.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Eli Lilly

Merck

Pfizer

