sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 21.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,14 Euro		-0,01
-6,67 %
WKN: A0JMQ5 ISIN: CA6390971043 Ticker-Symbol: N9M 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NAUTILUS MINERALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NAUTILUS MINERALS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,145
0,163
20.06.
0,145
0,163
20.06.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NAUTILUS MINERALS INC
NAUTILUS MINERALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NAUTILUS MINERALS INC0,14-6,67 %