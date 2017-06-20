TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/20/17 -- Nautilus Minerals Inc. (TSX: NUS)(OTC:NUSMF Nasdaq Intl Designation) (the "Company" or "Nautilus") announces the results of its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held today in Vancouver, British Columbia, at which 59.12% of the issued shares were represented. Shareholders voted in favour of all resolutions brought before them.

Russell Debney, Nautilus' Chairman said: "We have continued to make excellent progress in the past year resulting in the delivery of our completed Seafloor Production equipment. Subsequently, we have commenced submerged trials of the Seafloor Production Tools in Papua New Guinea this past quarter and have delivered the Launch & Recovery equipment to the Mawei shipyard in China, while also progressing there with the build of our Production Support Vessel (PSV). We now look forward to seeing more of the equipment arrive for integration over the coming months at the shipyard as we gear up towards the launch of the PSV early in 2018. Subject to financing, we continue to target the commencement of operations at the Solwara 1 project site in Q1 2019."

The Company provides the following report on the voting results of the matters considered at the AGM, the particulars of which are set out in more detail in the Company's Information Circular, filed on SEDAR on May 11, 2017:

-- Election of Directors: Russell Debney, Dr Mohammed Al Barwani, Tariq Barwani and Mark Horn were re-elected as Directors of the Company for the ensuing year. -- Appointment and Remuneration of Auditor: PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were re-appointed the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and the Directors were authorised to fix their remuneration. -- Re-approval of Option and Share Plans: The Company's stock option plan and share loan plan, and all entitlements thereunder, were re-approved by the shareholders in accordance with the requirements of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The proxy results of voting in respect of the directors were as follows:

Director Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Russell Debney 353,592,903 99.87% 457,973 0.13% Mohammed Al Barwani 353,521,516 99.85% 529,360 0.15% Tariq Al Barwani 322,347,556 91.05% 31,703,320 8.95% Mark Horn 353,528,985 99.85% 521,891 0.15%

Certain of the statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements with respect to the planned integration of equipment on the PSV and the launch of the PSV in 2018 and plans to commence operations at the Solwara 1 project site in Q1 2019. We have made numerous assumptions about such statements, including assumptions relating to the existing bridge financing, future project funding, completion and operation of the Company's seafloor production system and assumptions regarding the timing and effect of the previously announced restructuring plan, including securing agreements with third parties to complete the construction of the remaining seafloor production system within certain timeframes. Even though our management believes the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking information by its nature involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Please refer to our most recently filed Annual Information Form in respect of material assumptions and risks related to the prospects of extracting minerals from the seafloor and other risks relating to the Company's business and plans for development of the Solwara 1 Project. Risks related to advancing towards production include the risk that the Company will be unable to obtain at all or on acceptable terms the remaining financing necessary to fund completion of the build, testing and deployment of the Company's seafloor production system and that agreements with third party contractors for building slots within certain timeframes are not secured as required. As the Company has not completed an economic study in respect of the Solwara 1 Project, there can be no assurance that the Company's production plans will, if fully funded and implemented, successfully demonstrate that seafloor resource production is commercially viable. Risks related to the restructuring plan include the risk that the plan cannot be implemented as expected, the risk that the plan does not result in the cost savings expected and the risk that the restructuring plan and the bridge financing do not provide sufficient time for the Company to secure project financings for the Solwara 1 Project. Except as required by law, we do not expect to update forward-looking statements and information as conditions change and you are referred to the full discussion of the Company's business contained in the Company's reports filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada.

About Nautilus Minerals Inc.

Nautilus is the first company to explore the ocean floor for polymetallic seafloor massive sulphide deposits. Nautilus was granted the first mining lease for such deposits at the prospect known as Solwara 1, in the territorial waters of Papua New Guinea, where it is aiming to produce copper, gold and silver. The Company has also been granted its environmental permit for this site.

Nautilus also holds highly prospective exploration acreage in the western Pacific (granted and under application), as well as in international waters in the Central Pacific.

A Canadian registered company, Nautilus is listed on the TSX:NUS stock exchange and is also a member of the Nasdaq International Designation program. Its corporate office is in Brisbane, Australia. Its major shareholders include MB Holding Company LLC, an Oman based group with interests in mining, oil & gas, which holds a 28.9% interest and Metalloinvest, the largest iron ore producer in Europe and the CIS, which has a 18.0% holding (each on a non-diluted basis, excluding loan shares outstanding under the Company's share loan plan).

