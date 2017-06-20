Technavio analysts forecast the global intelligent platform management interface marketto grow at a CAGR of almost 16% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global intelligent platform management interfacemarketfor 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated through the sales of software and components.

The growing Internet penetration around the world has led to an increase in the storage of data for both corporations and industries. This has, in turn, increased the demand for storage devices and data centers. Efficient infrastructure in storage devices and data centers has increased the use of IPMI for monitoring data and hardware devices.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global intelligent platform management interface market:

Increased demand for cloud-based storage

Cloud-based storage is the delivery of cloud services such as servers, storage, databases, software, analytics, and networking through the Internet. The demand for cloud-based storage has grown due to the increased efficiency, cost, speed, global scale and productivity, performance, and reliability of the services provided by the vendors.

Jujhar Singh, a lead embedded systems research analyst at Technavio, says, "Microsoft Azure is an example of a public cloud. A private cloud is used exclusively for a single business or organization. A hybrid cloud combines both private and public clouds. Storing data on the cloud provides an effective application for enterprises globally. Commercial data, which is generated through IoT devices such as smart home, smart city, and other connectivity devices, requires more storage space

Big data analytics

Big data analytics is defined as complex data processing application software. The challenges for the big data market include capturing the high amount of data, storing the data, analyzing the data, and information privacy. Big data analytics involves the use of IPMI platform to monitor the storage, efficiency, productivity, and inventory of data.

"The global big data market accounted for USD 26 billion in 2016. The big data analytics market drives the IPMI market as they can monitor the health of the big data analytics data centers and secure the data for future reference. Most of the businesses generate a large amount of data, both structured and unstructured," adds Jujhar.

Increase in requirement for hyper-scale data centers

Remote server access is an important feature for data centers. The remote management such as integrated lights-out (ILO) is difficult to standardize in the data centers. ILO provides out-of-band management systems. IPMI is an interface that can be used to monitor the server's hardware remotely and locally.

In hyper-scale data centers, there is always a line between security and accessibility. Remote management access is a powerful tool. The use of out-of-band management helps to monitor the low-level sensors, control access, and firmware updates in data centers. These actions take place below the OS management layer. Data centers owned by Google, Amazon, Facebook, and Microsoft are equipped with hyper-scale storage using a new breed of supercomputers.

Top vendors:

ARM

Cisco

Dell Technologies

HPE

Intel Corporation

NEC Corporation

