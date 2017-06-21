Pomerantz LLP: SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - ITCI

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2017 / Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. ("Intra-Cellular" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ITCI) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in United States District Court, Eastern District of New York, and docketed under 17-cv-03197, is on behalf of a class consisting of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Intra-Cellular securities, seeking to recover compensable damages caused by defendants' violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you are a shareholder who purchased Intra-Cellular securities between August 12, 2014 and April 28, 2017, both dates inclusive, you have until July 11, 2017 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll free, ext. 9980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that is focused on the discovery and clinical development of innovative, small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS. The Company's lead drug candidate, ITI-007 also known as lumateperone, is supposed to treat schizophrenia, behavioral disturbances in dementia, bipolar disorder and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the findings related to toxicity observed in animals treated with lumateperone (ITI-007); (ii) these findings posed an additional safety concern regarding lumateperone; (iii) as a result of the foregoing, Intra-Cellular's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On May 1, 2017, before the market opened, the Company issued a press release entitled, "Intra-Cellular Therapies Provides Corporate Update on Schizophrenia Program" which revealed findings of toxicity in animals treated with lumateperone.

On this news, Intra-Cellular's share price fell $3.33, or over 24%, to close at $10.49 on May 1, 2017.

