

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Japan will on Wednesday release the minutes from its April 26-27 monetary policy meeting, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



At the meeting, the BoJ voted to retain the -0.1 percent interest rate on current accounts that financial institutions maintain at the bank. It also decided to retain the central bank's target of raising the amount of outstanding Japan government bond holdings at an annual pace of about JPY 80 trillion.



Japan also will see April results for its all industry activity index, plus May numbers for supermarket sales and machine tool orders.



The industry index is expected to climb 1.6 percent on month after slipping 0.6 percent in March. Supermarket sales were up 0.6 percent on year in April, while machine tool orders surged an annual 24.4 percent.



Australia will see May results for skilled vacancies and for the Westpac leading index. In April, vacancies were up 0.1 percent on month, while the leading index eased 0.1 percent on month.



Malaysia will release May numbers for consumer prices; in April, inflation was down 0.3 percent on month and up 4.4 percent on year.



