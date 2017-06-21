Technavio has announced the top six leading vendors in their recentglobal law enforcement software marketreport. This research report also lists 20 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

The global law enforcement software market will have moderate revenue growth during the forecast period because of the ever-increasing instances of crimes, particularly drug trade, gun violence, and terrorist activities. With the growing number of crimes and the use of sophisticated technologies by criminals, the demand for law enforcement software has increased manifold.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global law enforcement software market is fragmented with the presence of many small- and medium-sized vendors. This creates opportunities for large vendors to carry out M&A to improve their market presence and expand their reach. Through M&A, large companies acquire advanced technologies and have an opportunity to enter new markets.

"New players are entering the market, and the consolidation of small players with larger players is shaping the vendor landscape. The competition in the market is intense as vendors are trying to sustain by improving their delivery models with technology. As many vendors are seeking to increase their market shares, more acquisitions will take place during the forecast period," says Ishmeet Kaur, a lead IT security research analyst from Technavio.

In addition, many pure-play vendors are entering the global law enforcement software market. As these pure-play vendors are competing with large traditional on-premises software vendors, the market is getting fragmented.

Top six law enforcement software market vendors

Abbott Informatics

Abbott Informatics is a provider of a web-based platform for laboratory information management and scientific data management. The company offers advanced analytics, mobile, cloud solutions, professional support, and training services. The company serves healthcare, forensics, manufacturing, petrochemical and refining, pharmaceutical and biotech, and public health industries.

DFLABS

DFLABS is a provider of advanced data breach, incident and investigation management platform for law enforcement agencies such as CSIRT, SOC, and Forensic Investigators. The solutions offered by the company help law enforcement agencies to respond, track, predict and visualize cyber security events.

IBM

IBM is a provider of innovative IT products, business solutions, and business consulting services. The company's solutions fall under the following portfolios: collaboration, predictive analytics, software development, and systems management. IBM has implemented many strategic initiatives across analytics aimed at improving its presence in the analytics sector.

IntelliChoice

IntelliChoice is a provider of public safety software and parent company of eFORCE Software. eFORCE Software offers flexible, easy to use, cost-effective and web-based solutions in a hosted or locally installed environment with advanced technology and functionality.

Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions creates communication solutions and services that help public safety, and commercial customers build safer cities and communities. Motorola Solutions acquired Spillman Technologies in 2016. Spillman Technologies provides public safety software solutions for the police departments, sheriff's offices, prisons, and fire departments.

Wynyard Group

Wynyard Group is a provider of crime fighting software that provides its products to government, security, law enforcement, and critical national infrastructure segments. The solutions offered by the company combine big data capability with specialist investigations and intelligence tradecraft.

