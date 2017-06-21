

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon has launched Amazon Prime Wardrobe, a new feature for its Prime member that allows users to order clothes, from three to 15 items at a time, without actually buying it.



Amazon Prime members can order clothing, shoes and accessories at no upfront charge and can take seven days to decide whether they want to keep it or return it. They only pay for what they keep. Brands available include Calvin Klein, Levi's, Adidas, Theory, Timex, Lacoste, and more.



Amazon Prime Wardrobe is free for Prime members with no extra fees.



Amazon Prime is a membership service provided by the online retailing giant for $99 a year. It provides customers fast shipping service at no extra charge as well as a streaming video service and other benefits.



Amazon will cut 10 percent off the purchase price of an order for anyone who keeps three to four items, and 20 percent off for anyone who keeps five or more items.



