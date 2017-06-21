VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/20/17 -- Conifex Timber Inc. ("Conifex" or the "Company") (TSX: CFF) is pleased to announce that at its annual general and special meeting held today (the "Meeting"), all nominees listed in its management information circular dated May 18, 2017 were elected as directors of the Company.

Each of the following eight nominees proposed by management was elected as a director on a vote by show of hands. The proxies received by management with respect to the election of directors were as follows:

Director Percentage of Votes For Percentage of Votes Withheld ------------------- ------------------------- ------------------------------ Ken Shields 100% 0% Dave Roberts 100% 0% George Malpass 100% 0% Jim Jia 99.99% 0.01% Michael Costello 100% 0% Pat Bell 99.99% 0.01% Tom Reed 100% 0% Janine North 100% 0%

In addition, at the Meeting, shareholders approved (i) the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year and the authorization of the board to fix the auditor's remuneration and (ii) the amendment to the Shareholder Rights Plan of the Company.

A total of 14,293,246 common shares of the Company were voted at the Meeting, representing 54.27% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares. Detailed voting results for the meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Conifex Timber Inc.

Conifex and its subsidiaries' primary business currently includes timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and value added lumber finishing and distribution. Conifex's lumber products are sold in the United States, Chinese, Canadian and Japanese markets. Conifex has expanded its operations to include bioenergy production following the commencement of commercial operations of its power generation facility at Mackenzie, British Columbia.

