VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/20/17 -- Aton Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: AAN) ("Aton" or the "Company") reports that after a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission, the Company has filed an amended technical report for the Hamama West deposit (see news release dated January 24, 2017). The amended technical report contains the new mineral resource estimate for the Hamama West deposit and carries forward the mineral resource estimate for the Abu Marawat deposit, both deposits are located within Aton's 100% owned Abu Marawat Concession in Egypt. The amended technical report can be found by visiting Aton's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Aton Resources Inc.

Aton Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: AAN) is focused on its 100% owned Abu Marawat Concession ("Abu Marawat"), located in Egypt's Arabian-Nubian Shield, approximately 200-km north of Centamin's Sukari gold mine. Aton has identified a 40-km long gold trend at Abu Marawat, anchored by the Hamama deposit in the west and the Abu Marawat deposit in the east. In addition to the Hamama and Abu Marawat deposits, the trend contains numerous gold exploration targets, including three historic British mines. Abu Marawat is over 738km2 in size and is in an area of excellent infrastructure, a four-lane highway, a 220kV power line, and a water pipeline are in close proximity.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this News Release was prepared by Roderick Cavaney BSc, MSc (hons), MSc (Mining & Exploration Geology), FAusIMM, SEG, GSA, SME, Vice President, Exploration, of Aton Resources Inc. Mr. Cavaney is a qualified person (QP) under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

For further information regarding Aton Resources Inc., please visit us at www.atonresources.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements. Since forward- looking statements address future events and conditions; by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Mark Campbell

President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +1-936-689-2589

Email: mcampbell@atonresources.com



Blaine Monaghan

Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel: +1 (604) 331-5092

Email: ir@atonresources.com



