Arjun Raghavan Elected to Join Board of Partners Capital as Asian Assets exceed $1bn

Partners Capital is pleased to announce that Arjun Raghavan, a Partner of the firm who leads its Asian business, has been elected to its Board of Directors. Arjun joined Partners Capital in 2007 and became a Partner in 2010.

Stan Miranda, the CEO and Co-Founder of Partners Capital, commented that Arjun Raghavan "had fully earned a place on the Board by virtue of his roles in building the firm's Asian business from the ground up, as global head of Client Portfolio Construction and as Portfolio Manager for the firm's flagship $2bn Master Portfolio."

Partners Capital, the USD$20 billion global outsourced investment office serving endowments, foundations and ultra-high net worth families has reported that its client assets from the Asia-Pac region have crossed US$1 billion in the first half of 2017. The firm has also placed substantial investments in the Asian region since its founding in 2001, with more than USD$2 billion of global client capital invested across all asset classes in Asia today.

Arjun Raghavan, Partners Capital's Asia head relocated from the firm's London office in 2013 and established offices in Hong Kong and subsequently Singapore, which acts as the firm's main office in the region.Arjun commented: "Our Asian franchise has grown substantially over the lastfour years and we fully expect the trend to continue apace given the rapid capital formation in the region with both families and institutions. Our long-term endowment-style investment approach is highly relevant to sophisticated pools of capital in Asia looking to invest globally alongside the best institutional investors in the world".

Stan Miranda further commented: "Four years ago, we made a strategic investment in Asia by having Arjun Raghavan, one of our key investment partners relocate from London. In this short period of time, we have made terrific progress both in unearthing exciting new investment opportunities, and having blue-chip families and institutions in the Asia-Pacific region join our select group of global clients. With Asia reaching scale, we now have a truly global network that allows us to dig deep to generate investment insights for the benefit of all our clients anywhere in the world".

Founded in 2001, Partners Capital is a wholly independent Outsourced Investment Office (OCIO) primarily serving sophisticated institutions and senior investment professionals in Europe, North America and Asia. With offices in Boston, New York, London, Singapore and Hong Kong, the firm is one of the few truly global OCIOs, employing 130 people worldwide and covering all major asset classes. The firm oversees assets of more than $20 billion. Its institutional clients include 11 Oxford and Cambridge Colleges, Eton College, The Metropolitan Opera in New York, the Research Foundation for the State of New York's University System, the Royal Academy of Arts, Milton Academy, The Hong Kong Cancer Fund and the Cancer Research Institute. Additional information on Partners Capital may be found at http://www.partners-cap.com .

