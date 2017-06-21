Technavio's latest report on the global PPE (personal protective equipment) market for lab and research facilitiesprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Neelesh Prakash Singh, a lead analyst from Technavio, says, "The increase in R&D investments globally will help create a demand for PPE in lab and research facilities across the globe. Also, the increase in the number of researchers in academic as well as businesses will contribute to the demand for PPE during the forecast period. Increased investments in the pharmaceutical industry will also add to the market growth

The increase in aging population, especially in China, coupled with the rise in disposable income has resulted in the growing demand for healthcare services, which is resulting in the need to innovate and create drugs. This increase in drug manufacturing activities will propel the demand for PPE in healthcare labs. OSHA's stringent regulatory norms, devised to protect workers in lab settings from chemical, biological, and physical hazards, along with increasing R&D applications in various industries and institutions, will provide an additional boost to the market growth.

The top three emerging trends driving the global PPE market for lab and research facilities marketaccording to Technavio research analysts are:

Rising number of women researchers

The number of women being involved as researchers in the research domain has been increasing. The share of women researchers across 12 geographies has increased from 4% to 11% between 1996-2000 and 2011-2015. Between 1996 and 2000, Portugal had the highest number of women researchers; the women accounted for over 40% of the overall number of researchers.

"Gender equality in the research field is making progress over the past 20 years. The gender gap is likely to reduce over the years, with increasing number of women undertaking research as a field of profession," according to Neelesh.

Growing use of robots in lab operations

Automation of operations is the new trend that is sweeping all industries. The use of robots for manual operations has posed a threat to the workforce. These robots are likely to replace the workforce and manpower over the coming years. Over 550 jobs were lost due to the automation of operations in RBS.

Automation, for operational needs, is extensively being adopted in the science and engineering fields. Robots are now employed for numerous lab operations and in research centers. Laboratory robotics are referred to as the practice of using robots to perform or assist in lab tasks. Pharmaceutical companies currently use robots a lot more as compared to other industries.

Integration of e-commerce channels for procurement of PPE

Another trend in the market is the procurement of PPE via e-commerce channels. The B2B e-commerce market is still maturing and offers a high opportunity for growth. In the US, the B2B e-commerce sales are expected to grow every year, contributing a higher percentage to the overall B2B sales each passing year.

Vendors in developed countries, such as the UK and the US, and developing countries such as China and India, are likely to focus on e-commerce. The leading e-commerce business run by Amazon has had a successful venture in the PPE market in the mentioned countries.

The key vendors are as follows:

3M

Ansell

Honeywell International

Kimberly-Clark

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

