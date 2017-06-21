Technavio's latest report on the global sensors market for the avionics industryprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Chetan Mohan, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on sensors sector, says, "The growing fleet of commercial and military aircraft on a global scale is driving the sensor market for the avionics industry. The commercial airline fleet is expected to grow by over 80% in the next 20 years. Commercial aircraft generate a significant amount of structural and system health-monitoring data

As numerous aircraft are being refurbished and repaired, the need for these systems has increased. The evolving sensor technology is also becoming a key component in the process. The structural health-monitoring system can identify all types of structural damage caused by fatigue, corrosion, or accidents during regularly scheduled maintenance intervals known as the Maintenance Review Board Report in the aircraft industry.

The top three emerging trends driving the global sensors market for the avionics industry according to Technavio research analysts are:

Increasing adoption of UAVs by defense and military

Micro aerial vehicles are portable unmanned aerial systems that are equipped with navigation systems, autopilots, engines, airframes, sensor packages, and communication links. These vehicles are smaller and more cost-effective than manned aircraft and standard UAVs. Micro aerial vehicles have onboard sensors, such as light amplification by stimulated emission of radiation, inertial measurement unit, synthetic aperture radar, and GPS.

"Currently, there is an increased implementation of miniature unmanned systems for communication transfer; destruction of enemy air defense; electronic attack; and suppression of enemy air defense. This growing adoption of UAVs by military organizations globally will positively impact the sensors market for the avionics industry throughout the forecast period," according to Chetan.

Influence of IoT on sensor market

The significant growth in air travel has had a constructive effect on the aviation industry in the last five years. In the recent years, with the evolution of electric airplanes, there has been a higher emphasis on aircraft maintenance. OEMs such as Airbus, General Electric, and Boeing focus on providing the latest aircraft health-monitoring services along with advanced analytics for their upcoming aircraft models.

The digital system being developed by Tech Mahindra will include cloud computing, sensors, IoT, and big data technologies, consisting of both ground and onboard system components that would help in analyzing the health status of aircraft.

Advent of wireless sensors in avionics

The introduction of wireless sensor networks is the first step toward the integration of wireless sensors in aircraft. All aircraft have wired connections. The major disadvantages of these wired systems are they are highly complex, difficult to route throughout the aircraft body, and quite heavy, making them prone to damage. For instance, the Airbus A380 has 300 miles of cabling, 98,000 wires, and 40,000 connectors.

Signal processing units are being used for migration to wireless sensing. The functionalities of these sensors include engine control and health management, proximity sensing, aircraft structural health control, and lighting and cabin control. Various wireless consortiums and working groups are engaged in the development of wireless sensing systems.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

