RBK Communication and Hill+Knowlton Strategies are proud to announce that the Åland Index Initiative for the Bank of Åland (Ålandsbanken) won a Grand Prix in the Cyber category during the 2017 Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity.

With the Bank of Åland, the team created the Åland Index, which calculates the true cost of a purchase by combining financial risk analysis data, merchant consumer codes and carbon pricing. The Index allows consumers to be presented with a digital environmental report with their credit card statement, showing them the cumulative environmental impact of their purchases, along with suggestions for balancing one's footprint locally or globally.

"I am thrilled that the Åland Index has received such prestigious recognition at Cannes Lions. The initiative was bold, innovative and ambitious and is a real testament to the collaborative efforts of the bank, RBK Communication and Hill+Knowlton Strategies," said Anne-Maria Salonius, Director Finland, Ålandsbanken.

"Change has many parents. With H+K alongside us we have had the privilege of an engaged team running by our side, every step of the way, to address pressing environmental challenges with the Åland Index," said Mathias Wikström, CEO/ECD of RBK Communication.

"Congratulations to The Bank of Åland and the team who worked on this impressive campaign, which uses an incredibly innovative combination of content, public affairs, and data to help consumers see their individual purchasing decisions in the broader context of global sustainability. This Cyber Grand Prix win, and the creative and ambitious idea behind it, only emphasizes my long-held belief that our greatest asset is our talent," said Jack Martin, Global Chairman and CEO of H+K.

A Grand Prix is given to one campaign per overall category and is the work that the jury selects as one of the most inspiring and impactful campaigns at the Festival. Åland Index now joins the list of 2017 Grand Prix winners.

The Cyber Lions recognize excellent campaigns driven by digital content. This is a very competitive category, each year bringing increased imagination and execution in each campaign that is submitted.

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity is the creative communications industry's premier celebration of ingenuity, creativity, and innovation. The Lion is recognized globally as the highest award for creative excellence in communications.

About Hill+Knowlton Strategies

Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Inc. is an international communications consultancy, providing services to local, multinational, and global clients. The firm is headquartered in New York, with 87 offices in 49 countries as well as an extensive associate network. The agency is part of WPP, one of the world's largest communications services groups.

About RBK Communication

RBK develops businesses, brands and people through communication formed at the intersection of creativity, strategy and innovation. This is achieved through clear processes in all channels and multiple markets. Always with a focus on sustainable value-generation, always trying to exceed expectations. This approach enables close collaborative efforts that run for several years. We are located in Stockholm and Helsinki, and have friends in Berlin, Hong Kong and New York.

