VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/20/17 -- Glacier Media Inc. (TSX: GVC) ("Glacier" or the "Company") reports the voting results of the Annual General Meeting of its shareholders held on June 20, 2017 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The following six nominees were re-elected as directors of the Company by the following votes:

Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sam Grippo 82,900,964 98.28% 1,448,078 1.72% Jonathon J.L. Kennedy 81,870,668 97.06% 2,478,374 2.94% Bruce W. Aunger 81,870,668 97.06% 2,478,374 2.94% Geoffrey L. Scott 82,184,861 97.43% 2,164,181 2.57% S. Christopher Heming 82,900,964 98.28% 1,448,078 1.72% Timothy A. McElvaine 83,566,010 99.07% 783,032 0.93%

At the meeting, shareholders also approved the advisory resolution of the Company's approach to executive compensation. In addition, PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP, Chartered Accounts was re-appointed as the auditor for the Company.

Shares in Glacier are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol GVC.

About the Company: Glacier Media Inc. is an information & marketing solutions company pursuing growth in sectors where the provision of essential information and related services provides high customer utility and value. Glacier's strategy is implemented through two operational areas: content and marketing solutions; and data, analytics and intelligence.

Contacts:

Mr. Orest Smysnuik

Chief Financial Officer

604-708-3264



