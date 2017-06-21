VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/20/17 -- GVIC Communications Corp. ("GVIC" or the "Company") reports the voting results of the Annual General Meeting of its shareholders held on June 20, 2017 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The following four nominees were re-elected as directors of the Company by the following votes:

Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jonathon J.L. 1,939,705 81.15% 450,671 18.85% Kennedy Bruce W. 1,964,758 82.19% 425,618 17.81% Aunger Richard C. 1,964,758 82.19% 425,618 17.81% Whittall Donald J. Ross 1,966,768 82.28% 423,608 17.72%

In addition, PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP, Chartered Accounts was re-appointed as the auditor for the Company.

Shares in GVIC are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol GCT.

About the Company:

GVIC Communications Corp. is an information & marketing solutions company pursuing

growth in sectors where the provision of essential information and related services provides high customer utility and value. GVIC's strategy is implemented through two operational areas: content and marketing solutions; and data, analytics and intelligence.

Contacts:

GVIC Communications Corp.

Mr. Orest Smysnuik

Chief Financial Officer

604-708-3264



