

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Members of the Bank of Japan's monetary policy board said that the country's economic recovery continues, although its pace has been somewhat delayed, minutes from the bank's April 26-27 meeting revealed on Wednesday.



There remains considerable uncertainty in overseas economies, the bank said, and downside risks to Japanese economic activity remain.



At the meeting, the BoJ voted to retain the -0.1 percent interest rate on current accounts that financial institutions maintain at the bank.



It also decided to retain the central bank's target of raising the amount of outstanding Japan government bond holdings at an annual pace of about JPY 80 trillion.



