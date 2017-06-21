Asia Plantation Capital Proudly Supports the Hubbis Philippines Wealth Management Event

MANILA, Philippines, June 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia Plantation Capital were proud to be sponsors of the Hubbis Philippines Wealth Management event that took place at the Shangri-La Hotel in the financial district of Makati, Manila on the 25th of May 2017.

Hubbis is a company that specialises in providing wealth management institutions with quality online content and training. The events that Hubbis undertakes attract the most experienced wealth advisors in the region across a broad spectrum of investors and industry experts-- ranging from institutions, to family and private investment offices, to ultra-high-net-worth Individuals.

Asia Plantation Capital is the first agroforestry Investment company that Hubbis has invited to appear at one of its events, and its presence, not surprisingly, stimulated a great deal of curiosity and interest. Nearly 300 delegates were in eager attendance to learn about the award-winning plantation management company and discover the impulses and processes behind an industry-leading vertically integrated business model. Many were intrigued to find out exactly what APC does, and how the now firmly-established industry giant has achieved such a high level of success.

Asia Plantation Capital was represented by its Business Development Director, Asia Pacific, Mr John Berry, who explained to delegates the ever-increasing need for portfolio diversification, and the imperative to include forestry assets in such portfolios at this juncture in investment history. Mr Berry expounded on the excellent track record of the forestry investment sector, which over many years has seen a very positive risk/reward correlation, and an excellent hedge against more traditional asset-based investment profiles.

He was also proud to be able to detail the company's ethos and the values that it embraces - those of sustainability, corporate social responsibility, and respect for the environment. Asia Plantation Capital has had a positive effect on all the communities based in and around its plantation operations, with an attendant respect for local traditions, and ensuring that both workers and their families are educated in responsible business matters while also assuming their roles as custodians of the environment. Not only does Asia Plantation Capital remunerate its workers generously, it also instructs them on modern farming and plantation techniques, including the processes of interplanting and intercropping that enable them to supplement their income further.

After this first successful collaboration, Asia Plantation Capital and Hubbis are looking forward to joining forces again in the future to organise more events, with the next one scheduled to be held on the 13th of July 2017 at the Hilton Hotel in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Zaahira Muhammad

Senior PR & Marketing Executive

Email: zaahira@asiaplantationcapital.com

Office: +6012 203 5344

About Asia Plantation Capital

The Asia Plantation Capital Group is a multi-award-winning sustainable plantation operator and management company, with projects across four continents, and a global workforce in excess of 2,000. A market leader in the industry, its Scientific Advisory Board is comprised of leading academics from various countries (China, Thailand, Malaysia, India, Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates), who have, between them, developed and patented industry-leading technologies and systems.

With a focus on commercial plantation projects and vertically integrated businesses that offer a combination of commercial, environmental and community benefits, Asia Plantation Capital has created a successful and dynamic 'triple bottom line' company.

