

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last seven trading days since the end of the four-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 70 points or 2.1 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,140-point plateau although it figures to open sharply higher on Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is suddenly upbeat after U.S. index provider MSCI said early this morning that it will add mainland Chinese stocks to one of its key benchmarks - although the upside may be limited by another sharp drop in the price of crude oil. The European and U.S. markets were down but the Asian bourses may find support.



The SCI finished slightly lower on Tuesday following gains from the financials and a mixed performance from the properties.



For the day, the index fell 4.36 points or 0.14 percent to finish at 3,140.01 after trading between 3,134.61 and 3,150.46. The Shenzhen Composite Index added 2.21 points or 0.1 percent to end at 1,879.05.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China jumped 1.17 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China advanced 0.80 percent, Bank of China collected 0.28 percent, Vanke gained 0.24 percent, Gemdale shed 0.47 percent, PetroChina added 0.65 percent and China Shenhua gained 0.04 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is weak as stocks moved lower on Tuesday, pulling back after a strong showing in the previous session.



The Dow dipped 61.85 points or 0.3 percent to 21,467.14, while the NASDAQ slid 50.98 points or 0.8 percent to 6,188.03 and the S&P 500 fell 16.43 points or 0.7 percent to 2,437.03.



The pullback came amid a sharp drop in the price of crude oil, with crude for July delivery tumbling $0.97 to $43.23 a barrel. That's the lowest closing level for a front-month contract since last September.



The drop pulled crude oil into bear territory, as the price is down by nearly 22 percent compared to the 52-week high of $55.24 a barrel hit in early January.



Overall trading activity remained somewhat subdued, however, with a lack of major U.S. economic data keeping traders on the sidelines.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX