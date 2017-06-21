Regulatory News:
TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (Paris: FTI) (NYSE: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that as of 20 June 2017, as noted below, a Director and person discharging managerial responsibilities has the following interests in TechnipFMC.
The notifications below have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
ANNEX
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Douglas J. Pferdehirt
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director and Chief Executive Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|TechnipFMC plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier Code
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of restricted stock units, each of which represents a contingent right to receive one Ordinary Share, that will vest on 28 February 2020.
|c)
|Currency
|USD
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price: $0
Volume No. of Shares: 65,364
|e)
| Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
|N/A (single transaction)
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|20 June 2017
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|New York Stock Exchange
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Douglas J. Pferdehirt
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director and Chief Executive Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|TechnipFMC plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier Code
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of employee stock options (right to buy) that will vest on 28 February 2020 with an exercise price of $26.62
|c)
|Currency
|USD
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price: $26.62 option exercise price
Volume No. of Shares: 224,835
|e)
| Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
|N/A (single transaction)
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|20 June 2017
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|New York Stock Exchange
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170620006619/en/
Contacts:
TechnipFMC