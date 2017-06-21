Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (Paris: FTI) (NYSE: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that as of 20 June 2017, as noted below, a Director and person discharging managerial responsibilities has the following interests in TechnipFMC.

The notifications below have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

ANNEX

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Douglas J. Pferdehirt 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director and Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of restricted stock units, each of which represents a contingent right to receive one Ordinary Share, that will vest on 28 February 2020. c) Currency USD d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: $0 Volume No. of Shares: 65,364 e) Aggregated information: Aggregated Volume Price N/A (single transaction) f) Date of the transaction 20 June 2017 g) Place of the transaction New York Stock Exchange

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Douglas J. Pferdehirt 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director and Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of employee stock options (right to buy) that will vest on 28 February 2020 with an exercise price of $26.62 c) Currency USD d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: $26.62 option exercise price Volume No. of Shares: 224,835 e) Aggregated information: Aggregated Volume Price N/A (single transaction) f) Date of the transaction 20 June 2017 g) Place of the transaction New York Stock Exchange

