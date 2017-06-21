

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. (F) said that it plans to move US production of its new Ford Focus car to China in 2019, despite facing pressure to keep manufacturing jobs in America.



The company said the decision would not lead to layoffs in the US.



The company in January scrapped plans to move US production to a new $1.6 billion plant in Mexico after criticism from Donald Trump.



It was planning to move US production of the Focus to a new factory near San Luis Potosi in Mexico.



