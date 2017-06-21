

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) disclosed in a regulatory filing that it consummated the issuance and sale of $1 billion aggregate principal amount of Apple's 3.000% Notes due 2027 , pursuant to an underwriting agreement dated June 13, 2017 among Apple and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, as representatives of the several underwriters named therein.



The Notes are being issued pursuant to an indenture, dated as of April 29, 2013, between Apple and The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., as trustee, together with the officer's certificate, dated June 20, 2017, issued pursuant to the Indenture establishing the terms of the Notes.



The company noted that interest on the Notes will be paid semi-annually in arrears on June 20 and December 20 of each year, beginning on December 20, 2017. The Notes will mature on June 20, 2027.



The Notes will be Apple's senior unsecured obligations and will rank equally with Apple's other unsecured and unsubordinated debt from time to time outstanding.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX