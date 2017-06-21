

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) reportedly broadened its legal offensive against Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM), arguing in a court filing that some of the chip supplier's patents were invalid and that its business model violates patent law.



The filing, to a federal court in the Southern District of California, comes about five months after Apple's opening salvo against Qualcomm, claiming the chip company demanded unfair terms for the use of its technology.



Qualcomm has accused Apple of mischaracterizing its business and has sued four of Apple's contract manufacturers for withholding royalty payments on Qualcomm technology used in iPhones and iPads. In its response on Tuesday, Apple reportedly said that about a dozen Qualcomm patents were invalid because they conflict with already established patents, while others weren't essential for cellular communication.



