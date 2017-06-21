

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Provident Financial plc. (PFG.L) warned that impact of higher operational disruption on collections performance and sales is forecast to reduce the 2017 pre-exceptional profits from the Consumer Credit Division to around 60 million pounds compared to 115 million pounds reported last year.



The one-off exceptional charge of approximately 20 million pounds in respect of redundancy, retention and training costs remains in line with previous guidance and will be reflected in the first half results.



'There has been no change to the underlying credit quality of the home credit receivables book since the announcement of the reorganisation on 31 January 2017. However, the business has experienced higher operational disruption than planned due to reduced agent effectiveness through the period of transition. In particular, the business has been running with an increasing number of vacant agencies due to attrition. Recent vacancy levels have been 12% which is more than double the rate anticipated,' the company said.



The company noted that the higher operational disruption has manifested itself in two ways. Firstly, adverse collections performance and, secondly, adverse sales penetration and customer retention.



The board remains confident that the strategic rationale for the transition to the new operating model remains valid. It will enable the business to enhance the customer experience by managing every aspect of the customer relationship. This will translate into improved sales conversion, improved collections and a more cost efficient business, albeit from a weaker starting position than planned.



All of the group's other businesses continue to trade in line with internal plans, the company said.



