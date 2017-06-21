

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is declining on Wednesday, with the negative lead from Wall Street and the renewed slump in crude oil prices denting investor sentiment. In addition, a stronger yen weighed on exporters' shares.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 48.24 points or 0.24 percent to 20,182.17, off a low of 20,136.04.



The major exporters are mostly lower on a stronger yen. Toshiba is lower by 1 percent, while Sony and Canon are down almost 1 percent each. Panasonic is adding 0.4 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is adding 0.5 percent, while Honda is down 0.2 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is lower by 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is down more than 1 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is lower by almost 2 percent and JXTG Holdings is losing more than 1 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Taiyo Yuden is rising 4 percent, Nippon Electric Glass is gaining almost 3 percent and Trend Micro is higher by more than 2 percent. Among the worst performers, Toho Zinc is losing almost 4 percent and Kubota Corp. is down almost 3 percent.



In economic news, members of the Bank of Japan's monetary policy board said that the country's economic recovery continues, although its pace has been somewhat delayed, minutes from the bank's April 26-27 meeting revealed on Wednesday. There remains considerable uncertainty in overseas economies, the bank said, and downside risks to Japanese economic activity remain.



Japan also will see April results for its all industry activity index, plus May numbers for supermarket sales and machine tool orders.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 111 yen-range on Wednesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Tuesday amid a sharp drop by the price of crude oil. Overall trading activity remained somewhat subdued, however, with a lack of major U.S. economic data keeping some traders on the sidelines.



The Dow dipped 61.85 points or 0.3 percent to 21,467.14, the Nasdaq slid 50.98 points or 0.8 percent to 6,188.03 and the S&P 500 fell 16.43 points or 0.7 percent to 2,437.03.



The major European markets also turned lower on Tuesday. While the French CAC 40 Index dipped by 0.3 percent, the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slid by 0.6 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures plunged into bear market territory Tuesday amid reports that Nigeria and Libya are ramping up production. WTI crude for July delivery tumbled $0.97 or 2.2 percent to $43.23 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the lowest closing level for a front-month contract since last September.



