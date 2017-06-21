

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Wednesday tracking the weak cues overnight from Wall Street after crude oil futures tumbled into negative territory.



Investor reaction was muted to news that U.S. index provider MSCI has decided to add Chinese A-shares into its benchmark Emerging Markets Index. MSCI will add 222 China A shares in the index starting in June 2018.



The Australian market is notably lower, tracking the weak cues overnight from Wall Street as crude oil prices plunged into bear territory. Weak earnings outlook from local companies also dented investor sentiment.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 74.20 points or 1.29 percent to 5,683.10, off a low of 5,679.10 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 70.40 points or 1.22 percent to 5,721.90.



Oil stocks are weak as crude oil prices tumbled into bear territory. Woodside Petroleum is losing more than 2 percent, Oil Search is down almost 3 percent and Santos is lower by 3 percent.



Among the big banks, ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank and Westpac are lower in a range of 1.4 percent to 2.0 percent.



In the mining space, BHP Billiton is losing 3 percent, Fortescue Metals is lower by more than 3 percent and Rio Tinto is down more than 2 percent.



Rio Tinto said that independent director John Varley has stepped down from its board with immediate effect after the former Barclays bank chief executive was charged by British regulators in a separate fraud case.



Gold miners are mixed after gold prices fell to five-week lows overnight. Newcrest Mining is declining 0.4 percent while Evolution Mining is adding almost 1 percent.



QBE Insurance Group said that higher-than-expected claims from its emerging market division will impact its first-half insurance profit margin. The insurer's shares are losing more than 7 percent.



APA Group said it will construct a 198-kilometer gas transmission pipeline and a 45 megawatts gas fired power station to supply the Gruyere gold project in Western Australia by connecting it to the existing Eastern Goldfields pipeline. The company's shares are down almost 1 percent.



Yowie Group lowered its full-year revenue growth outlook for the third time as it had to reschedule the timing of two anticipated fourth-quarter programs to the first quarter of 2018. The confectionary maker's shares are losing almost 5 percent.



On the economic front, Australia will see May results for skilled vacancies and results for the Westpac leading index today.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is sharply lower against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7577, down from US$0.7610 on Tuesday.



The Japanese market is declining, with the negative lead from Wall Street and the renewed slump in crude oil prices denting investor sentiment. In addition, a stronger yen weighed on exporters' shares.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 48.24 points or 0.24 percent to 20,182.17, off a low of 20,136.04.



The major exporters are mostly lower on a stronger yen. Toshiba is lower by 1 percent, while Sony and Canon are down almost 1 percent each. Panasonic is adding 0.4 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is adding 0.5 percent, while Honda is down 0.2 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is lower by 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is down more than 1 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is lower by almost 2 percent and JXTG Holdings is losing more than 1 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Taiyo Yuden is rising 4 percent, Nippon Electric Glass is gaining almost 3 percent and Trend Micro is higher by more than 2 percent. Among the worst performers, Toho Zinc is losing almost 4 percent and Kubota Corp. is down almost 3 percent.



In economic news, members of the Bank of Japan's monetary policy board said that the country's economic recovery continues, although its pace has been somewhat delayed, minutes from the bank's April 26-27 meeting revealed on Wednesday. There remains considerable uncertainty in overseas economies, the bank said, and downside risks to Japanese economic activity remain.



Japan also will see April results for its all industry activity index, plus May numbers for supermarket sales and machine tool orders.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 111 yen-range on Wednesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, Singapore, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Indonesia, and Malaysia are all lower. Meanwhile, Shanghai and Taiwan are edging higher.



On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Tuesday amid a sharp drop by the price of crude oil. Overall trading activity remained somewhat subdued, however, with a lack of major U.S. economic data keeping some traders on the sidelines.



The Dow dipped 61.85 points or 0.3 percent to 21,467.14, the Nasdaq slid 50.98 points or 0.8 percent to 6,188.03 and the S&P 500 fell 16.43 points or 0.7 percent to 2,437.03.



The major European markets also turned lower on Tuesday. While the French CAC 40 Index dipped by 0.3 percent, the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slid by 0.6 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures plunged into bear market territory Tuesday amid reports that Nigeria and Libya are ramping up production. WTI crude for July delivery tumbled $0.97 or 2.2 percent to $43.23 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the lowest closing level for a front-month contract since last September.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX