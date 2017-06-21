Glassdoor Announces Winners Of Its Employees' Choice Awards Recognising The Highest Rated CEOs In 2017

Technology, Finance and Retail Chief Executives Dominate UK Top 50





LONDON, June 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- /b>Glassdoor, one of the world's largest job sites, has announced the winners of its annual Employees' Choice Awards, honouring the Highest Rated CEOs in 2017 across UK, France, Germany and North America. Unlike any other workplace awards, the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards are based on the input of employees who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback, by completing a company review, about their CEOs leadership, along with insight into their job, work environment and employer over the past year.

This year, the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards feature six distinct categories, honouring the Highest Rated CEOs across the UK, U.S. (large companies and SMEs), Canada, France and Germany. In the UK, Glassdoor has expanded its awards to recognise the 50 Highest Rated CEOs (recognising CEOs at employers with 1,000 or more employees). Winners are ranked based on their overall CEO approval rating from employees during the past year.

The top ten Highest Rated CEOs in 2017 in the UK are:

1. Anglian Water's Peter Simpson (98 percent approval)

2. Salesforce's Marc Benioff (97 percent approval)

3. HomeServe UK's Martin Bennett (96 percent approval)

4. Google's Sundar Pichai (96 percent approval)

5. Nationwide Building Society's Joe Garner (96 percent approval)

6. Rolls-Royce's Warren East (95 percent approval)

7. PageGroup's Steve Ingham (95 percent approval)

8. Microsoft's Satya Nadella (95 percent approval)

9. Expedia's Dara Khosrowshahi (95 percent approval)

10. Royal London's Phil Loney (95 percent approval)

"CEOs tell us the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award is one of the highest honours they can receive because it truly reflects employee opinion about the job they do every day. I congratulate all of the winners on this significant honour," said Robert Hohman, Glassdoor co-founder and CEO. "We know that CEO approval ratings correlate to overall employee satisfaction and trust in senior leadership, which contributes to long-term employee engagement, ultimately helping an employer's recruiting and retention efforts."

Glassdoor's 50 Highest Rated CEOs in 2017 in the UK list features winning chief executives across diverse industries spanning technology, retail, consulting, utilities and more. As part of the expanded awards, Anglian Water's Peter Simpson (No.1, 98 percent approval) is among 29 CEOs making their first appearance as a Highest Rated CEO, coming in ahead of well-known tech business CEOs. He's joined by Nationwide's Joe Garner (No.5, 96 percent approval), and Rolls-Royce's Warren East (No.6, 95 percent approval). Only four women CEOs make the top 50 this year: Bromford's Philippa Jones (No.11, 94 percent approval), easyJet's Carolyn McCall (No. 30, 89 percent approval) Grant Thornton's Sacha Romanovitch (No.35, 88 percent approval) and Enterprise's Pam Nicholls (No. 49, 85 percent).

Last year's winner, Craig Donaldson, has dropped 32 positions to No.33 with a 89 percent approval rating, however still features above CEOs from the likes of IKEA, Nando's and EY.

WHAT MAKES A GREAT CEO?: According to a study from Glassdoor Economic Research, highly rated CEOs are statistically linked to companies with great cultures. Among measures of company culture, the biggest driver of high CEO approval ratings is employee satisfaction with senior leadership. The study also reveals a strong link between CEO approval rating and financial performance.

