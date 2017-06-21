Target-Hydraulics, a leading manufacturer of hydraulic power packs will attend the Power Transmission and Control (PTC) show in Shanghai, China scheduled for 31st Oct to 3rd Nov. 2017. All Target-Hydraulics products including hydraulic power packs, power units, manifold blocks and cartridges valves among other accessories will be available in Hall E3 booth number G3-2

The PTC-Asia show will provide an opportunity for a one-on-one interaction with the Target-Hydraulics technical team. This will include Q&A sessions with the team alongside demonstrations on the key hydraulic products.

"We look forward to share our technological breakthrough in the hydraulic systems industry during the PTC-Asia Show," said Jack Wang General Manager of Target-Hydraulics "At Target-Hydraulics, we strive to harness fluid power by setting a sustainable and predictable stage for future technological advancement in this industry."

PTC-Asia Show

This is an international trade fair that will take place from 31st Oct. to 3rd Nov. 2017 in Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC). It has evolved for the last 20 years, with the current participants estimated to be 80,000 visitors from over 70 countries and more than 1,000 leading companies.

Target-Hydraulics Products

Target-Hydraulics' main focus will be on fluid power. It will showcase hydraulic system products such as:

AC, DC and mini hydraulic power packs

Bi-rotational, industrial, AC and DC hydraulic power units

Hydraulic pumps and motors

Hydraulic manifold blocks such as die-casting center manifold, hydraulic central block, cartridge valve and custom manifolds.

Valves such as flow control, pressure control, lift valve and cartridge solenoid valves

These will be among other hydraulic components such as tanks, gears, remote control, etc. Target-Hydraulics team will offer technical advice and illustrations during the PTC-Asia Show.

About Target-Hydraulics

Target-Hydraulics is a leading hydraulic power packs, hydraulic valves, hydraulic manifold blocks and hydraulic components manufacturer in China.

It uses advanced technology to design and test hydraulic systems for both OEM and ODM clients. Strict quality control (QC) makes Target-Hydraulics systems suitable for many applications such as tipping trailers, scissor lifts, straddle stacks, etc.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170620006626/en/

Contacts:

Target-Hydraulics

Edwin Chan, +86-574-8628-0025

Product Manager

sales@target-hydraulics.com

http://www.target-hydraulics.com/