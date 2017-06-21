ARM Holdings plc today announced that CEO Simon Segars' appointment to the SoftBank Group Corp. (SBG) Board of Directors was formally approved at SBG's 37th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held today in Tokyo.

SBG earlier announced new board candidates to strengthen corporate governance and accelerate growth. Mr. Segars' appointment comes following SoftBank's historic 2016 acquisition of ARM for US$32 billion.

"I'm honored to join the SoftBank Board at this exciting next stage of innovation," said Segars. "In the same way it transformed mobile computing from chip to cloud and all points in between, ARM shapes the smart, connected world of IOT across a common platform. This is at the heart of the SoftBank vision and I look forward to working with the team to make it a reality."

About Simon Segars

Simon Segars, CEO, has been at the heart of transformational change in the technology industry for 25 years. He led the development of early ARM processors for the world's first digital mobile phones and now spearheads ARM's vision for smart and connected technologies that create better social, economic, education and health prospects for all. Before being appointed CEO in July 2013, Simon held several leadership positions within ARM's engineering and business development teams. He is based in California's Silicon Valley, and spends much of his time meeting leading influencers in the world's technology hubs in the US, Europe and China.

In addition to joining the Board of SoftBank Group, Simon serves on the Boards of the Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA), the Electric System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), and as a non-executive director at Dolby Laboratories, Inc.

About ARM

ARM technology is at the heart of the computing and connectivity revolution that is transforming the way people live and businesses operate. Our advanced, energy-efficient processor designs are enabling the intelligence in 100 billion silicon chips and securely powering products from the sensor to the smartphone to the supercomputer. With more than 1,000 technology partners including the world's largest business and consumer brands, we are driving ARM innovation into all areas compute is happening inside the chip, the network and the cloud.

About SoftBank Group

The SoftBank Group is a global technology player that aspires to drive the Information Revolution. The SoftBank Group is comprised of the holding company SoftBank Group Corp. (TOKYO: 9984) and its global portfolio of companies, which includes advanced telecommunications, Internet services, AI, smart robotics, IoT and clean energy technology providers. In September 2016, ARM Holdings plc, the world's leading semiconductor IP company, joined the SoftBank Group. To learn more, please visit www.softbank.com.

