Capita Asset Services has selected Yardi Voyager 7S, a cloud-based real estate property management and fund accounting solution, for its Real Estate Fund Administration business.

The solution will offer Capita Asset Services' clients a scalable, integrated and end-to-end property management, accounting, and fund administration solution, and is designed to accommodate the evolving needs of Capita Asset Services' high profile and sophisticated client base.

The partnership will mean Capita Asset Services can now offer a huge array of additional options including more detailed investor reporting capabilities, real-time KPI and property asset analysis, alongside transparent data management on a modern technology platform.

Gordon Shaw, managing director, fund solutions at Capita Asset Services, said: "Yardi's Voyager 7S is a class-leading real estate fund administration and property management system, that will accommodate our expanding list of clients, provide enhanced reporting and add workforce mobility to help drive operational efficiencies.

"Voyager's breadth of functionality, from property management, right through the fund accounting processes to investor and client reporting in a single system, will allow us to significantly enhance the services that are available to our existing and target client base. It will also play an integral part in the success of our future growth plans."

Neal Gemassmer, vice president, international for Yardi, said: "We are very pleased to welcome Capita Asset Services on board as one of our latest clients in an increasingly demanding sector. This partnership will help Capita meet increasingly stringent reporting requirements, while driving business efficiencies, delivering such a positive impact in the market they serve."

With more than 40 years' experience and a full range of services to real estate funds, Capita Asset Services' reputable customer base continues to expand, covering more than 50 per cent of the UK's REIT market.

Notes to Editors

Capita Asset Services is a leading European asset servicing platform. We administer and safeguard more than £600bn of assets across 10 highly-regulated European jurisdictions, and work with a broad range of market segments, industries and asset classes. We provide services to more than 7,000 clients, including asset managers and investors, business managers, asset owners, issuers and borrowers.

We are one of the UK's leading funds service providers, with over £85 billion of assets under administration and 40 years of experience, in partnership with some of the most prestigious names in the industry., We provide investment managers with a comprehensive set of onshore and offshore independent management company and fund administration solutions across a wide range of fund structures and asset classes. For information, visit: capitaassetservices.com.

Capita is a leading UK provider of technology enabled customer and business process services and integrated professional support services. With 73,000 people at over 450 sites, including 98 business centres across the UK, Europe, India and South Africa, Capita uses its expertise, infrastructure and scale benefits to transform its clients' services, driving down costs and adding value. Capita is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (CPI.L), with 2016 underlying revenue of £4.9 billion. Further information on Capita can be found at: capita.com.

About Yardi

Yardi develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide from offices in Australia, Asia, the Middle East, Europe and North America. For more information, visit: yardi.com/uk.

