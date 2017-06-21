

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toshiba Group (TOSYY.PK, TOSBF.PK) announced Wednesday that its board of directors resolved to select the consortium of Innovation Network Corporation of Japan, Bain Capital Private Equity LP, and Development Bank of Japan a preferred bidder in respect of the sale of Toshiba Memory Corporation or TMC.



TMC was split from Toshiba on April 1, 2017, as a wholly owned subsidiary responsible for Toshiba's memory business. This was done toward securing further management resources essential for the continued growth of the memory business, and to support Toshiba in enhancing its financial structure.



Toshiba said it has determined that the Consortium has presented the best proposal, not only in terms of valuation, but also in respect to certainty of closing, retention of employees, and maintenance of sensitive technology within Japan.



Following this decision, Toshiba's intends to reach a mutually satisfactory definitive agreement with the Consortium by the date of its annual ordinary general meeting of shareholders, scheduled for June 28.



The company expects to close the deal within March 2018, upon clearance of all the required processes, including competition law approvals in key jurisdictions.



In Japan, Toshiba shares were trading at 325.90 yen, down 1.30 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX