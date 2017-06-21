

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's all industry activity rebounded in April from March, data published by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed Wednesday.



The all industry activity index climbed 2.1 percent month-on-month in April, reversing a 0.7 percent fall in March. The monthly rate also exceeded the expectations of 1.6 percent.



Construction activity surged 7.3 percent in contrast to March's 0.9 percent drop. Likewise, industrial output advanced 4 percent following a 1.9 percent decrease.



Tertiary industry activity grew 1.2 percent versus a 0.3 percent fall in March.



On a yearly basis, all industry activity growth accelerated to a 5-month high of 1.9 percent from 1 percent in March.



