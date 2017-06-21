ALC Health Approved as Lloyd's Coverholder, Opens Hong Kong Office

HONG KONG, June 21,2017 /PRNewswire/ -- A la carte healthcare (ALC Health), an award-winning international medical insurance provider, is pleased to announce that it has been confirmed as a Lloyd's Coverholder in Hong Kong.

The company has been granted binding authority with underwriters at Lloyd's in Hong Kong, and is registered locally with the Insurance Agents Registration Board (IARB) as ALC Health (Hong Kong) Ltd. All new and renewal Hong Kong business will transfer to this binder from 1 July 2017.

"Our status as a Lloyd's Coverholder gives clients and brokers even more confidence in ALC Health and our products," said Founder and CEO Sarah Jewell, MBE. "With tightening regulations for the health insurance industry in Hong Kong, this will afford us more opportunities for growth and increased flexibility in serving the market."

ALC Health, a subsidiary of global benefits and assistance services provider International Medical Group® (IMG®), has also opened an office in Hong Kong, appointing Harry Amende as business development executive.

Amende, who has several years of experience in the Hong Kong insurance market, is responsible for increasing broker lead sales and establishing customer support functions at the newly established Hong Kong office.

ALC Health is seeking a claims handler to join Amende in the Hong Kong office. Candidates should be bilingual in English and Mandarin/Cantonese, with experience in the health insurance industry.

"Although we have served the Hong Kong market for many years, we are thrilled to finally open an office and establish our local presence," Jewell said. "We look forward to continuing to provide our clients and brokers the first-class support they have come to expect from ALC Health."

About ALC Health

A la carte healthcare(ALC Heath) is an award-winning international medical insurance provider who, for over 15 years, has been protecting the health of private clients, companies and organisations across the globe. ALC Health was built and continues to grow on a philosophy of ensuring that private clients, corporate and intermediaries are all offered a high-quality personal service. For more information, please visit www.alchealth.com.

About International Medical Group

International Medical Group®(IMG®), an award-winning provider of global insurance benefits and assistance services for more than 25 years, enables its members to worry less and experience more by delivering the protection they need, backed by the support they deserve. IMG offers a full line of international medical insurance products, as well as trip cancellation programs, medical management services and 24/7 emergency medical and travel assistance - all designed to provide members Global Peace of Mind®while they're away from home. For more information, please visitwww.imglobal.com.

