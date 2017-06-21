

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The yen rose to a 5-day high of 123.84 against the euro and a 6-day high of 140.46 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 124.05 and 140.70, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the yen advanced to 2-day highs of 111.19 and 114.12 from yesterday's closing quotes of 111.43 and 114.31, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 122.00 against the euro, 138.00 against the pound, 108.00 against the greenback and 112.00 against the franc.



