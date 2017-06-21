

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The U.S. dollar fell to a 2-day low of 111.19 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 111.43.



Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the greenback dropped to 1.1138 and 0.9741 from early highs of 1.1129 and 0.9753, respectively.



The greenback edged down to 1.2635 against the pound, from yesterday's closing value of 1.2625.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 109.00 against the greenback, 1.13 against the euro, 0.96 against the franc and 1.29 against the pound.



