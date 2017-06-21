

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Australian dollar fell to a 1-week low of 0.7555 against the U.S. dollar and a 5-day low of 84.05 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7579 and 84.46, respectively.



Against the euro and the NZ dollar, the aussie dropped to 2-day lows of 1.4736 and 1.0457 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.4688 and 1.0467, respectively.



The aussie edged down to 1.0030 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.0055.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.73 against the greenback, 82.00 against the yen, 1.50 against the euro, 1.03 against the kiwi and 0.99 against the loonie.



