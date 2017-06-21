

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The NZ dollar fell to 5-day lows of 0.7216 against the U.S. dollar and 80.28 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7240 and 80.69, respectively.



Against the euro, the kiwi edged down to 1.5429 from yesterday's closing value of 1.5375.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.71 against the greenback, 78.00 against the yen and 1.58 against the euro.



