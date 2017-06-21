

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) said that the European Medicines Agency or EMA has accepted its Marketing Authorization Application or MAA for AMG 334 or erenumab for the prevention of migraine.



Erenumab is an anti-CGRP monoclonal antibody developed to prevent migraine. It is the only one that is fully human and binds selectively to the CGRP receptor, believed to play a critical role in mediating the incapacitating pain of migraine.



The regulatory submission to the EMA includes data from four Phase II and III clinical studies involving more than 2,600 patients experiencing four or more migraine days per month.



Across the comprehensive clinical program, erenumab demonstrated clinically meaningful, statistically significant and sustained efficacy versus placebo in reducing the number of migraine days per month.



Erenumab also showed significant improvements on the impact migraine had on patients' disability and Quality of Life (emotional well-being and everyday life, such as missed work days or time spent away from friends and family), compared to placebo. In all studies, the safety profile of erenumab was comparable to placebo. In addition, an extension trial is ongoing, evaluating its long-term safety in people with migraine for up to five years.



Novartis and Amgen will co-commercialize AMG 334 (erenumab) in the US. Amgen has exclusive commercialization rights in Japan and Novartis has exclusive commercialization rights in rest of world. The companies will continue global co-development.



