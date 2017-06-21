

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Canadian dollar fell to a 5-day low of 83.75 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 84.00.



Against the U.S. dollar and the euro, the loonie dropped to 1.3283 and 1.4791 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.3267 and 1.4771, respectively.



If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 82.00 against the yen, 1.35 against the greenback and 1.51 against the euro.



