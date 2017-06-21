

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer confidence held steady in June, while spending growth accelerated further in April, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Wednesday.



The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index came in at 23.0 in June, same reading as in May. In April, the score was 26.0.



The index measuring willingness to buy improved from 8.0 in May to 10.0 in June and consumers were more positive about their own financial situation.



Separately, the statistical office revealed that consumer spending grew at a faster pace of 2.7 percent yearly in April, after a 1.7 percent increase in March.



The measure has been rising since October 2014. In April, consumers spent more on clothing and home furnishings.



