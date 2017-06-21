Leadership in Smart Hearing Continues with World's First Remote Fine-Tuning Solution

GN Hearing will demonstrate the pioneering ReSound LiNX 3D™ and full family of smart hearing aids as part of the company's participation in the IFOS World Congress in Paris 24 28 June.

As one of the top events for hearing care professionals from around the world, the IFOS World Congress is an ideal venue to introduce the audiological community to the innovative ReSound LiNX 3D a new hearing care experience. This 5th generation solution from GN Hearing combines unmatched sound quality and ground-breaking teleaudiology for people with hearing loss to hear more, do more, and be more anywhere in life by providing a novel remote fine-tuning solution for users wherever they are in the world.

Attendees will have the opportunity to see demonstrations of GN Hearing's full family of Smart Hearing aids, including ReSound LiNX 3D. Members of GN Hearing will be available to answer questions and demonstrate the Smart Hearing solutions.

ReSound LiNX 3D is the only hearing aid with complete and comprehensive remote fine-tuning capabilities. Enabled by ReSound Assist™ software, the innovative new feature allows users to stay in touch with their hearing care professional wherever they are, receiving on-the-go hearing care and new settings securely via the cloud without having to schedule and travel for a clinic appointment.

"GN Hearing is excited to introduce yet another key market to ReSound LiNX 3D at this year's IFOS World Congress," said General Manager GN Hearing France Michel Leleux. "Our latest Smart Hearing aid represents the best sound quality and connectivity solution, giving users even more control of their personal hearing experience, saving time for both user and hearing care professional, and enhancing hearing care outcomes."

"ReSound LiNX 3D was designed to meet the evolving expectations of users while strengthening the relationship between the user and their hearing care professional," said Michel Leleux. "This month's IFOS World Congress is an excellent opportunity for us to demonstrate that breakthrough for hearing care professionals in Europe and beyond."

About GN Hearing

GN Hearing A/S is the medical device division of the GN Group, a global leader in intelligent audio solutions. The company leads the industry in superior sound quality and connectivity. Founded in 1869, the GN Group employs more than 5,000 people worldwide, and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO). GN Hearing is dedicated to making life sound better and developing meaningful solutions that transform lives through the power of sound.

For additional information, please visit our homepage GN.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170620005063/en/

Contacts:

For GN Hearing

John Procter, +1-703-587-9967

jprocter@signalgroupdc.com