Recruitment technology leader launches German edition, opens Berlin HQ and appoints new general manager

With the opening of its Berlin office on June 1, leading U.S. hiring technology firm SmartRecruiters has launched a new base for its expansion. With Michael Lazik at the helm as general manager for the DACH countries, SmartRecruiters has been able to secure a digital talent acquisition pioneer whose previous credits include executive positions at Stepstone and Cornerstone. The company's expansion in Europe comes on the heels of its acquisition of Jobspotting, a Berlin startup whose technology now powers the platform's new Recruiting AI. Hosting its servers in Frankfurt, the company adheres to the strictest EU General Data Protection Regulations.

"Great hiring is the foundation of every successful business. We are seeing a strong demand from organizations which realize this and want to make recruiting a competitive advantage. Michael Lazik's stewardship puts us in the perfect place to bring all these benefits to German companies," said Founder and CEO of SmartRecruiters Jerome Ternynck. Lazik commented, "I am delighted to support SmartRecruiters in my home market, not least because I share the company's mission of connecting people to jobs at scale. SmartRecruiters brings a solution to the German market that is unique not just in breadth of functionality attract, select, hire but also in ease of use. We've invested over 2,000 hours in localization and translation work I'm excited to offer our clients all the benefits of a German-language solution that seamlessly connects local and global partners."

Built on six years of R&D work, SmartRecruiters' expansion follows 300% growth in the last year and a recent $30M investment led by Insight Ventures. In addition to adhering to the strict regulations of the EU's General Data Protection Regulations, SmartRecruiters offers its clients the highest security classification currently available in Europe and is certified through ISO/IEC 27001.

Jerome Ternynck comments: "Germany is a key market for SmartRecruiters and anyone looking to succeed on a global scale. We couldn't be more excited to be able to support our German partners from our new Berlin location."

