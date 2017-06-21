Clinigen Group plc (AIM: CLIN, 'Clinigen' or the 'Group'), the global pharmaceutical and services company, announces that its Idis Global Access ('Idis GA') division, has signed three further exclusive agreements to manage the supply and distribution of critical medicines on demand.

The three agreements and relevant territories are:

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Europe Ltd ('MTPE')

The new agreement with MTPE builds on the current relationship with Clinigen's Idis Managed Access division to provide early access to argatroban where the product has no regulatory approval. Argatroban is indicated for anticoagulation in adult patients with heparin-induced thrombocytopenia type II ('HIT') who require parenteral antithrombotic therapy.

Under this new agreement, Idis GA will supply and distribute argatroban on an exclusive, unlicensed, on demand basis in all countries where there is no Marketing Authorisation or where MPTE has no direct presence.

Shionogi Co Ltd ('Shionogi')

The agreement with Shionogi is to provide healthcare professional's access to Senshio® in Germany. Senshio, prescribed in tablet form, is indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe symptomatic vulvar and vaginal atrophy ('VVA') in post-menopausal women who are not candidates for local vaginal oestrogen therapy.

Idis GA will make Senshio available on an on demand basis to physicians and pharmacists in Germany where the product is approved but not commercially available, and in the UK where the product is approved and has been commercially launched.

Romark Laboratories ('Romark')

Idis GA signed a two year extension for the exclusive supply and distribution of Romark's Alinia® into all territories outside of the US and Latin America.

Alinia is indicated for the treatment of diarrhoea in children caused by intestinal infection by the parasites, Cryptosporidium parvum or Giardia lamblia.

Idis GA is the market leader in providing hospital pharmacists with compliant on demand access to medicines.

Healthcare professionals can obtain details about any of the products mentioned above by emailing customer.services@clinigengroup.com.

Steve Glass, Chief Commercial Officer, North America and Europe, of Clinigen said:

"These exclusive agreements demonstrate Idis Global Access' ability to support international pharma companies, such as Mitsubishi, Shionogi and Romark, to meet on demand access for their medicines. These three varied contracts, including the conversion of a Managed Access programme, demonstrate the positive steps we are taking in building this business to become the go-to leader in ethical access to unlicensed or unavailable medicine."

