XP POWER LTD - Director/PDMR Shareholding

21 June 2017
XP Power Limited
("XP Power")
DIRECTOR / PDMR SHAREHOLDING
XP Power, one of the world's leading developers and manufacturers of critical power control components to the electronics industry today announces that certain persons discharging managerial responsibilities (the "Selling Shareholders") have sold an aggregate of 602,994 ordinary shares in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), representing approximately 3.1 per cent of the issued share capital of XP Power at a price of 2,400 pence per share. The Selling Shareholders have no intention to sell further Ordinary Shares in the Company in the near future.
|Director
|Shareholding prior to sale (XP Power shares)
|Shareholding prior to sale (% ISC)
|Shareholding post sale (XP Power shares)
|Shareholding post sale (% ISC)
|James Peters
|1,929,279
|10.0%
|1,529,279
|7.9%
|Duncan Penny
|326,990
|1.7%
|206,990
|1.1%
|Michael R Laver
|111,494
|0.6%
|39,500
|0.2%
|Andy Sng Seng Kok
|41,000
|0.2%
|30,000
|0.2%
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|(a)
|Name
|James Peters
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|(a)
|Position/status
|Non-Executive Chairman
|(b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer
|(a)
|Name
|XP Power Limited
|(b)
|LEI
|213800I7RWQ3FV72EZ26
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|(a)
|Description of the Financial Instrument
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|(b)
|Identification code of the Financial Instrument
|SG9999003735
|(c)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of shares
|(d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|2,400.00p
|400,000
|(e)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|N/A
|(f)
|Date of the transaction
|20 June 2017
|(g)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
Enquiries:
|XP Power
Duncan Penny, Chief Executive
Jonathan Rhodes, Finance Director
|Tel: +44 (0)118 976 5074
|Investec Bank plc
Keith Anderson / Carlton Nelson / Rob Baker
|Tel: +44 (0)20 7597 5970
|Citigate Dewe Rogerson
Kevin Smith / Jos Bieneman
|Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000
Notes to Editors
XP designs and manufactures power controllers, the essential hardware component in every piece of electrical equipment that converts the power from the electricity grid into the right form for the equipment to function.
XP typically designs in power control solutions into the end products of major blue chip OEMs, with a focus on the industrial (circa 45% of sales), healthcare (circa 30% sales) and technology (circa 25% of sales) sectors. Once designed into a program, XP has a revenue annuity over the life cycle of the customer's product which is typically 5 to 7 years depending on the industry sector.
XP has invested in research and development and its own manufacturing facilities in China and Vietnam, to develop a range of tailored products based on its own intellectual property that provide its customers with significantly improved functionality and efficiency.
Headquartered in Singapore and listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange since 2000, XP serves a global blue chip customer base from 29 locations in Europe, North America and Asia.