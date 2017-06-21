XP POWER LTD - Director/PDMR Shareholding

21 June 2017

XP Power Limited

("XP Power")

DIRECTOR / PDMR SHAREHOLDING

XP Power, one of the world's leading developers and manufacturers of critical power control components to the electronics industry today announces that certain persons discharging managerial responsibilities (the "Selling Shareholders") have sold an aggregate of 602,994 ordinary shares in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), representing approximately 3.1 per cent of the issued share capital of XP Power at a price of 2,400 pence per share. The Selling Shareholders have no intention to sell further Ordinary Shares in the Company in the near future.

Director Shareholding prior to sale (XP Power shares) Shareholding prior to sale (% ISC) Shareholding post sale (XP Power shares) Shareholding post sale (% ISC) James Peters 1,929,279 10.0% 1,529,279 7.9% Duncan Penny 326,990 1.7% 206,990 1.1% Michael R Laver 111,494 0.6% 39,500 0.2% Andy Sng Seng Kok 41,000 0.2% 30,000 0.2%

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated (a) Name James Peters 2. Reason for the notification (a) Position/status Non-Executive Chairman (b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer (a) Name XP Power Limited (b) LEI 213800I7RWQ3FV72EZ26 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted (a) Description of the Financial Instrument Ordinary shares of £0.01 each (b) Identification code of the Financial Instrument SG9999003735 (c) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares (d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 2,400.00p 400,000 (e) Aggregated information

- Price N/A (f) Date of the transaction 20 June 2017 (g) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated (a) Name Duncan Penny 2. Reason for the notification (a) Position/status Chief Executive (b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer (a) Name XP Power Limited (b) LEI 213800I7RWQ3FV72EZ26 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted (a) Description of the Financial Instrument Ordinary shares of £0.01 each (b) Identification code of the Financial Instrument SG9999003735 (c) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares (d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 2,400.00p 120,000 (e) Aggregated information

- Price N/A (f) Date of the transaction 20 June 2017 (g) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated (a) Name Michael R Laver 2. Reason for the notification (a) Position/status President Global Sales and Marketing (b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer (a) Name XP Power Limited (b) LEI 213800I7RWQ3FV72EZ26 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted (a) Description of the Financial Instrument Ordinary shares of £0.01 each (b) Identification code of the Financial Instrument SG9999003735 (c) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares (d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 2,400.00p 71,994 (e) Aggregated information

- Price N/A (f) Date of the transaction 20 June 2017 (g) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated (a) Name Andy Sng Seng Kok 2. Reason for the notification (a) Position/status Executive Vice President, Asia (b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer (a) Name XP Power Limited (b) LEI 213800I7RWQ3FV72EZ26 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted (a) Description of the Financial Instrument Ordinary shares of £0.01 each (b) Identification code of the Financial Instrument SG9999003735 (c) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares (d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 2,400.00p 11,000 (e) Aggregated information

- Price N/A (f) Date of the transaction 20 June 2017 (g) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

Enquiries:

XP Power

Duncan Penny, Chief Executive

Jonathan Rhodes, Finance Director Tel: +44 (0)118 976 5074 Investec Bank plc

Keith Anderson / Carlton Nelson / Rob Baker Tel: +44 (0)20 7597 5970 Citigate Dewe Rogerson

Kevin Smith / Jos Bieneman Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000

