sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 21.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

26,098 Euro		-1,066
-3,92 %
WKN: A0MQ1C ISIN: SG9999003735 Ticker-Symbol: 4XP 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
1-Jahres-Chart
XP POWER LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
XP POWER LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
21.06.2017 | 08:01
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

XP POWER LTD - Director/PDMR Shareholding

21 June 2017

XP Power Limited

("XP Power")

DIRECTOR / PDMR SHAREHOLDING

XP Power, one of the world's leading developers and manufacturers of critical power control components to the electronics industry today announces that certain persons discharging managerial responsibilities (the "Selling Shareholders") have sold an aggregate of 602,994 ordinary shares in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), representing approximately 3.1 per cent of the issued share capital of XP Power at a price of 2,400 pence per share. The Selling Shareholders have no intention to sell further Ordinary Shares in the Company in the near future.

DirectorShareholding prior to sale (XP Power shares)Shareholding prior to sale (% ISC)Shareholding post sale (XP Power shares)Shareholding post sale (% ISC)
James Peters1,929,27910.0%1,529,2797.9%
Duncan Penny326,9901.7%206,9901.1%
Michael R Laver111,4940.6%39,5000.2%
Andy Sng Seng Kok41,0000.2%30,0000.2%

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
(a)NameJames Peters
2.Reason for the notification
(a)Position/statusNon-Executive Chairman
(b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer
(a)NameXP Power Limited
(b)LEI213800I7RWQ3FV72EZ26
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
(a)Description of the Financial InstrumentOrdinary shares of £0.01 each
(b)Identification code of the Financial InstrumentSG9999003735
(c)Nature of the transactionSale of shares
(d)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
2,400.00p400,000
(e)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		N/A
(f)Date of the transaction20 June 2017
(g)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
(a)NameDuncan Penny
2.Reason for the notification
(a)Position/statusChief Executive
(b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer
(a)NameXP Power Limited
(b)LEI213800I7RWQ3FV72EZ26
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
(a)Description of the Financial InstrumentOrdinary shares of £0.01 each
(b)Identification code of the Financial InstrumentSG9999003735
(c)Nature of the transactionSale of shares
(d)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
2,400.00p120,000
(e)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		N/A
(f)Date of the transaction20 June 2017
(g)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
(a)NameMichael R Laver
2.Reason for the notification
(a)Position/statusPresident Global Sales and Marketing
(b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer
(a)NameXP Power Limited
(b)LEI213800I7RWQ3FV72EZ26
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
(a)Description of the Financial InstrumentOrdinary shares of £0.01 each
(b)Identification code of the Financial InstrumentSG9999003735
(c)Nature of the transactionSale of shares
(d)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
2,400.00p71,994
(e)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		N/A
(f)Date of the transaction20 June 2017
(g)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
(a)NameAndy Sng Seng Kok
2.Reason for the notification
(a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President, Asia
(b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer
(a)NameXP Power Limited
(b)LEI213800I7RWQ3FV72EZ26
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
(a)Description of the Financial InstrumentOrdinary shares of £0.01 each
(b)Identification code of the Financial InstrumentSG9999003735
(c)Nature of the transactionSale of shares
(d)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
2,400.00p11,000
(e)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		N/A
(f)Date of the transaction20 June 2017
(g)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange

Enquiries:

XP Power
Duncan Penny, Chief Executive
Jonathan Rhodes, Finance Director		Tel: +44 (0)118 976 5074
Investec Bank plc
Keith Anderson / Carlton Nelson / Rob Baker		Tel: +44 (0)20 7597 5970
Citigate Dewe Rogerson
Kevin Smith / Jos Bieneman		Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000

Notes to Editors

XP designs and manufactures power controllers, the essential hardware component in every piece of electrical equipment that converts the power from the electricity grid into the right form for the equipment to function.

XP typically designs in power control solutions into the end products of major blue chip OEMs, with a focus on the industrial (circa 45% of sales), healthcare (circa 30% sales) and technology (circa 25% of sales) sectors. Once designed into a program, XP has a revenue annuity over the life cycle of the customer's product which is typically 5 to 7 years depending on the industry sector.

XP has invested in research and development and its own manufacturing facilities in China and Vietnam, to develop a range of tailored products based on its own intellectual property that provide its customers with significantly improved functionality and efficiency.

Headquartered in Singapore and listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange since 2000, XP serves a global blue chip customer base from 29 locations in Europe, North America and Asia.


© 2017 PR Newswire