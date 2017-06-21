RPA Industry Leader UiPath Wins Outstanding Achievement in the Use of AI

LONDON, June 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

CognitionX's AI Innovation Awards 2017 has appointed the winners of this year's gala

Yesterday, at one of the most prominent competitions in the Artificial Intelligence industry, the AI Innovation Awards 2017 organized by CognitionX, UiPath won two important awards.

Having fought off strong competition, UiPath took home the award for Use of AI in Enterpriseas well as Outstanding Achievement in the Use of AI award - the category that assessed the application of AI in three industry sectors (Enterprise, Public Services and Social Goods).

Named as 'the most innovative and disruptive businesses in the world of AI', the finalists were judged by a panel of experts on the product idea, the team and the long term sustainable advantage of the product.

The two awards were received by Daniel Dines - founder and CEO of UiPath, who declared: "We are excited to be recognized as an AI innovator and leader, particularly when our competition counts high-ranking achievers. As an RPA company, when adding computer vision and cognitive functions into the mix, we see our software robots achieving a human-level capability to process data and interact with applications. Intelligent automation is definitely what will transform the future of business and workforce management."

CognitionX is a platform that diligently collects information from the Artificial Intelligence industry, consequently ensuring that everyone is allowed access to research and resources required to build AI solutions. AI Innovation Awards is an annual event that brings together leaders in more than 20 industries to address pressing issues in the AI domain and celebrate the industry's innovators and outliers.

About UiPath

UiPath is a leading Robotic Process Automation vendor providing a complete software platform to help organizations efficiently automate business processes. UiPath specialises in creating software robots that are non-invasively integrated into the systems of their client organizations to replace the laborious and repetitive clerical tasks. UiPath has been named a global Leader and Star Performer in RPA by Everest Group, and an RPA industry leader in the "Forrester WaveTM Robotic Process Automation, Q1 2017".

